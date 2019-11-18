Proposed changes to tenancy rights are trickle down



Proposed changes to tenancy rights are trickle down, not transformational





Proposed changes to tenancy rights are trickle down, not transformational, change says the Manawatu Tenants’ Union (MTU). There are however improvements for renters, and these efforts must be commended according to the MTU.

MTU describes the proposed changes as a step forwards for tenant rights, especially in the areas of enforcement by cracking down on bad landlords, and also improving security of tenure.

“Increasing enforcement measures will make landlords think twice about taking advantage of tenants and will reduce incentives for exploitation. It takes more than just a slap on the wrist to see serious change, and the proposed changes are both common sense and long overdue. Decent landlords have nothing to fear” MTU Coordinator Ben Schmidt said.

“Increasing notice periods to terminate tenancies in some situations recognises the growing pressure on rental accommodation for tenants.”

However, MTU states that there is still significant room for improvement.

“Tenants can not become complacent. We are still waiting on this bill to get to Parliament, and it has already been two long years since the current government was elected. The proposed changes continue to view housing as an investment first and a basic human need second. Housing should be a human right.”

“The changes propose keeping 90 day notices to terminate in a number of circumstances despite the growing lack of affordable housing for people to move to. To move towards long term security of tenure for renters, the government must drastically increase minimum notice periods for the termination of tenancies; as is the norm in other countries such as Germany.”

The MTU urges tenants to write to the Minister to continue making their voices heard prior to the bill reaching parliament. Despite recent positive tenancy legislation changes, there is a continued need to improve tenant rights.

