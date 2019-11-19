Kiingitanga sounds warning on Ihumaatao

Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has cautioned the government against any moves that would further alienate mana whenua from Ihumaatao.

Kiingitanga was surprised to hear speculation that Auckland Council might be involved in discussions to buy Ihumaatao from Fletcher Building, spokesman Rahui Papa says.

“This has come as a surprise and could potentially put the whenua out of reach of mana whenua who are awaiting its return.

“Council’s involvement is not the “by Maaori for Maaori” solution we had envisaged.”

Kiingi Tuuheitia visited lhumaatao on Saturday 3rd August and offered to facilitate discussions between mana whenua that resulted in a consensus that they wanted their land returned.

At the time, Kiingitanga said it was important that the government prevented any further alienation of the people from their land, while discussions were underway, which remains the case today.

The King’s flag continues to fly at Ihumaatao with the expectation the government will come back to Kiingitanga with its proposed resolution on the disputed land.

ends

