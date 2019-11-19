Kiingitanga sounds warning on Ihumaatao
Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Kiingi Tuheitia
Kiingitanga sounds warning on
Ihumaatao
Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te
Wherowhero VII has cautioned the government against any
moves that would further alienate mana whenua from
Ihumaatao.
Kiingitanga was surprised to hear
speculation that Auckland Council might be involved in
discussions to buy Ihumaatao from Fletcher Building,
spokesman Rahui Papa says.
“This has come as a surprise
and could potentially put the whenua out of reach of mana
whenua who are awaiting its return.
“Council’s
involvement is not the “by Maaori for Maaori” solution
we had envisaged.”
Kiingi Tuuheitia visited lhumaatao on
Saturday 3rd August and offered to facilitate discussions
between mana whenua that resulted in a consensus that they
wanted their land returned.
At the time, Kiingitanga said
it was important that the government prevented any further
alienation of the people from their land, while discussions
were underway, which remains the case today.
The King’s
flag continues to fly at Ihumaatao with the expectation the
government will come back to Kiingitanga with its proposed
resolution on the disputed
land.
ends
