New members at Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries


28 November 2019

New members join Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures Investment Advisory Panel

Lucy Griffiths of Masterton and Anne-Marie Broughton of Whanganui have been appointed to the independent Investment Advisory Panel (IAP) for Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFF Futures).

With $40 million available each year from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), SFF Futures supports problem-solving and innovation in New Zealand’s food and fibre industries that will make a positive and lasting difference. It offers a single gateway to apply for investment, and provides grants of less than $100,000, right up to multi-million dollar, multi-year partnerships.

The IAP performs an important role in SFF Futures by providing independent expert advice on both funding proposals and active programmes.

Both Lucy Griffiths and Anne-Marie Broughton bring diverse agribusiness networks and experience to the panel says Steve Penno, Director Investment Programmes at MPI.

“It’s important MPI has access to independent advice from experts with a range of disciplines, experience and backgrounds as further assurance that investments are sound, and projects have the best opportunity for success,” says Mr Penno. “With their range of experience and expertise, Lucy and Anne-Marie will bring important perspectives to the table.”

From farming roots in Southland, Lucy Griffiths has run her own marketing, sales and export company – Innov8 Aotearoa – for the past decade and has worked with some of the country’s premium producers. She is a Nuffield New Zealand scholar, and holds various Board appointments, including Wools of New Zealand, Great South, and Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA). She was recently re-elected to the Masterton Community Trust and Trust House.

Anne-Marie Broughton has significant experience in sustainable business development, including Māori agribusiness, project and change management, strategy development and implementation, and governance. Her experience includes leading the start-up of Māori food innovation venture KaitahiTM – The Native Superfood Company, Te Rua o Te Moko dairy farm which won the 2014 Ahu Whenua Trophy and over five years as Kaiwhakahaere/CEO for her iwi.

Lucy Griffiths and Anne-Marie Broughton were appointed by the Minister of Agriculture Hon Damien O’Connor and join existing IAP members Steve Smith (Chair), Barry Brook, Zoe Attwood and Harry Burkhardt.

MPI and the IAP farewell John Parker, whose term as Chair of the IAP recently ended, a role he had held since 1 May 2016.

“During his term, John led the IAP during a particularly busy period, as a number of large new government and industry programmes were launched, and the IAP’s role was expanded to consider a wider breadth of projects following the launch of SFF Futures,” says Mr Penno.

“We also farewell and acknowledge the significant contribution of Sir Maarten Wevers, who recently finished serving six years (two terms) on the IAP. Sir Maarten made a huge contribution to the IAP and the success of MPI’s investments.”

For further information about SFF Futures visit www.sff-futures.mpi.govt.nz

Ends


