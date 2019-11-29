Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Raukura set to welcome new chief executive

Friday, 29 November 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: Raukura Hauora O Tainui

29 November 2019


Maori health and wellbeing provider Raukura Hauora o Tainui is set to welcome a new chief executive, Terina Moke.

Raukura Hauora o Tainui operates medical clinics in Hamilton (Dinsdale, Enderley and Hamilton East), Huntly and Ngaruawahia and provides community health services in Auckland.

Terina comes from a whanau of hauora professionals and she began working in Hauora Maori nearly 20 years ago.

Her last CEO role was in a non-Maori organisation – Terina was the acting chief executive of the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners and led the rebuilding and refocusing of the organisation. Prior to that she was the CE of Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (Te ORA) – Maori Medical Practitioners Association.

Terina has worked for a range of organisations such as Te Puni Kokiri (Poneke), Whakatohea Iwi Social & Health Services (Opotiki), the Alcohol Advisory Council of New Zealand (Poneke). She has spent the past six months as an independent contractor working on the establishment of the Independent Children’s Monitoring Unit and The Royal Commission of Inquiry into historical abuse in state care and faith-based institutions.

“I’m thrilled to welcome someone of Terina’s calibre as the organisation’s new CEO,” acting board chair Korina Burne-Vaughn said.

“Recruiting for a permanent CEO has been a planned process and was part of acting CEO Mike Paki’s and the Board strategic direction for our organisation and his vision for us to have stable, long-term leadership in place.”

Terina will take the reins on December 2.

“I feel very privileged and humbled to be given the opportunity to be at the helm of Raukura Hauora o Tainui,” Terina said.

“The kaimahi (staff) at Raukura deliver quality kaupapa Maori health and wellbeing services to people in both Waikato and Tamaki and that empowers whanau to thrive and prosper. I’m looking forward to supporting our kaimahi to continue that important mahi.”

ends


