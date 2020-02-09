Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Response To Kia Kaha Northland “Absolutely Extraordinarily Positive”

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Kia Kaha

Northport must commit to being among the world’s cleanest, greenest, lowest-carbon and most sustainable ports as it takes over functions from Auckland over the years ahead, the Mayors of the Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara said today.

The Mayors said there would be no port expansion northwards into Whangarei Harbour, with Northport being required to expand its current operations only east and west. The new four-lane highway and double-tracked railway must also be suitable for the electric and hydrogen vehicles of the future, they said.

The Far North’s John Carter, Whangarei’s Sheryl Mai and Kaipara’s Jason Smith were commenting after the first week of Kia Kaha Northland, a campaign for Northlanders to say yes to five major projects that will connect Northland to Auckland and the world and transform the regional and national economies. High-level decisions on the five projects will be made in the next 112 days.

“The response from Northlanders, Aucklanders and people from all around New Zealand to Kia Kaha Northland has been absolutely extraordinarily positive,” they said.

“We have had support from right across the political spectrum, from Māori and Pakeha, from farmers and city-dwellers, from chambers of commerce and community volunteers, and from Northlanders from southern Kaipara to Cape Reinga.

“More than 117,000 people have engaged with our content on Facebook, over 25,000 have watched our first video all the way through, and over 3000 are now formally backing Kia Kaha Northland by liking our page.

“The message is overwhelmingly that central government needs to get on and make the Big Five happen – for the benefit not just of Northland, but of Auckland and all of New Zealand.”

The five projects Kia Kaha Northland is campaigning for are:

1. A $240 million dry dock to enable ships from New Zealand and Australia to be serviced and repaired in Whangarei rather than have to make the long trip to Asia

2. A new base for the Royal New Zealand Navy to replace that at Auckland’s Devonport

3. An expanded Northport to take the cars and containers currently entering New Zealand through the port in the Auckland CBD, and for exports from Northland and elsewhere

4. The completion of a four-lane expressway from Whangarei to Auckland, including the planned four-lane highway to Port Marsden

5. Fast-tracking a double-tracked rail line from West Auckland to Whangarei, including the planned spur to Port Marsden

“The most common feedback from Northlanders so far is ‘yes, make the Big Five happen, but make sure you protect our environment, cultural heritage and unique Northland way of life’,” the Mayors said.

“We agree 100%. None of the Big Five will be allowed to happen willy-nilly. They will be carefully regulated by the Northland Regional Council, Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board and iwi, and every Northlander who loves our region.

“As Northland’s mayors, we will be the first to board the protest vessels or go to the barricades if there is any serious risk to our marine or land environments, cultural values or unique Northland way of life.

“Northlanders can be assured that the four-lane highway and double-tracked rail line must be suitable for electric and hydrogen vehicles, and that Northport will be New Zealand’s most modern port, among the world’s cleanest, greenest, lowest-carbon and most sustainable.

“There will be no port expansion northwards into Whangarei Harbour, with Northport being required to expand its current operations only east and west.”

The Mayors said the first-week response to Kia Kaha Northland, for which no ratepayers’ funds are being used, had exceeded the campaign’s forecasts, but there was still a long way to go.

“Bluntly, outside the excitement of Waitangi week, the Wellington bureaucracy ignores Northland and no politician of any party colour will ultimately press go on the Big Five unless Northlanders say loud and clear that we want them,” they said.

“We need all Northlanders to support Kia Kaha Northland by liking it or following it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or by emailing, calling or writing to the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and our local electorate and list MPs. We need to make 2020 Northland’s year.”

END

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kia Kaha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 


Public Media: Work To Begin On Scoping New Entity

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.
More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 