Green Party Backbenchers Spend Most On Flights

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Parliamentary expense disclosure released today shows that, on average, Green Party list MPs are outspending list MPs in all other parties on air travel. On average, the list MPs from the Greens are spending more than a third more than Labour's equivalent.

Reacting to the figures, Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Jordan Williams said:

“The Greens constantly say that we need to reduce air travel if we are to save the planet. They need to practice what they preach.”

Average air travel spending for non-ministerial list MPs by party:
Greens - $9,816
NZ First - $8,059
National - $7,332
Labour - $6,499

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

