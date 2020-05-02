Fish & Game Review Overdue

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the Government’s review of Fish & Game after years of concern at the Council’s use of taxpayer money for political activity.

The Union’s Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “In many ways the Fish & Game model is the envy of the world. But in recent years the structure has been undermined by the Council's use of taxpayer money for political activity.”

“Fish and game bird licenses are just a tax. It is immoral to use money compulsory acquired to mount political campaigns. Anglers like me should not be forced to fund a political lobby and far-left environmental activism we don’t agree with.”

“The purpose of license fees is to fund things like breeding programs, not pay Green Party buddies to lob grenades at the dairy industry.”

“If quangos like Fish & Game want to get into politics, they should fundraise like the rest of us.”

