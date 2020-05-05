Not Another Cent For Absent CEO
Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling for Infrastructure
Commission CEO John Grayson’s pay to be withheld, in
response to reports
he’s waiting out the lock-down in
Australia.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “The Government
claims infrastructure projects are key to New Zealand’s
economic recovery. There’s no excuse for Mr Grayson
skipping town when he’s needed most in the country that
pays his generous salary.”
“This is a top-level
bureaucrat that takes home half a million taxpayer dollars
every year — more than the Prime Minister. Taxpayers
shouldn’t foot the bill while he's abroad and unavailable;
not one more cent until he sets foot on New Zealand
ground.”
“Worse still, Mr Grayson didn’t even
let the chair of the Commission know that he was leaving for
Australia. If he was confident the job could be done
remotely, why didn’t he mention it to his
boss?”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand: The Good, The Bad, And The Opportunity
Alina Siegfried - The Dig
There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and facing a very different future than we could have imagined just a few short months ago. Almost every part of our lives is up for re-assessment as much of the global economy and international trade has ground to a halt. As pointed out by Rod Oram, in a time of great upheaval, we can use this as an opportunity to re-imagine New Zealand’s economy and our agricultural heartland to collectively work better for our planet and people. More>>