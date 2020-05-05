Not Another Cent For Absent CEO

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling for Infrastructure Commission CEO John Grayson’s pay to be withheld, in response to reports he’s waiting out the lock-down in Australia.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “The Government claims infrastructure projects are key to New Zealand’s economic recovery. There’s no excuse for Mr Grayson skipping town when he’s needed most in the country that pays his generous salary.”

“This is a top-level bureaucrat that takes home half a million taxpayer dollars every year — more than the Prime Minister. Taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill while he's abroad and unavailable; not one more cent until he sets foot on New Zealand ground.”

“Worse still, Mr Grayson didn’t even let the chair of the Commission know that he was leaving for Australia. If he was confident the job could be done remotely, why didn’t he mention it to his boss?”



