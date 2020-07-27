Labour’s Palmerston North Candidate Must Take Unpaid Leave For Election Campaign
Monday, 27 July 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling on Labour’s new
candidate in Palmerston North – the
deputy mayor – to take unpaid leave
while he campaigns for Parliament.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: “With the loss of
Labour’s incumbent MP, Palmerston North is not a safe
seat. Tangi Utikere will be campaigning hard, probably
full-time, to beat his energetic young
opponent.”
“Many Palmerston North ratepayers will
be wondering how he can deliver value for his $80,524 deputy
mayoral salary while distracted with a central government
election campaign. The best way for Cr Utikere to reassure
ratepayers would be to take a period of unpaid leave between
now and the
election.”
