Labour’s Palmerston North Candidate Must Take Unpaid Leave For Election Campaign

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Labour’s new candidate in Palmerston North – the deputy mayor – to take unpaid leave while he campaigns for Parliament.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: “With the loss of Labour’s incumbent MP, Palmerston North is not a safe seat. Tangi Utikere will be campaigning hard, probably full-time, to beat his energetic young opponent.”

“Many Palmerston North ratepayers will be wondering how he can deliver value for his $80,524 deputy mayoral salary while distracted with a central government election campaign. The best way for Cr Utikere to reassure ratepayers would be to take a period of unpaid leave between now and the election.”

