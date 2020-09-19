Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Would Prioritise Community Food Production And Regenerative Agriculture For Nelson

Saturday, 19 September 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party’s plan to support community gardens and composting would help promote a stronger understanding of sustainable ecosystems and food production in places like Nelson.

“One of our priorities in the next Government is to support community food production. This will help to ensure more people in places like Nelson have access to locally-grown, affordable and healthy food,” Co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw said.

Shaw was in Nelson on Saturday to highlight the benefits of community food production.

“From providing fresh food for the community to regenerating previously unused spaces, urban food growing can play a really important role in supporting communities to be more climate-friendly. Better access to locally grown, fresh food options can also improve the health and wellbeing of local people, which in turn can benefit communities.

“Nelson is at the forefront of efforts to increase food resiliency and support community food production. There are lots of great projects around the region that are improving access to food and bringing people together to learn about how it is grown. Everyone involved in this work is playing a hugely important role in changing the future of food in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“As part of the next Government the Greens want to strengthen this work, as well as support new projects to get underway,” James Shaw said.

The Green Party launched its Farming for the Future plan last week, which includes a commitment to support community food production. The plan also includes a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices, and $10m a year to support local projects like community gardens.

“Regenerative agriculture is good for people, good for nature, and good for the climate. We want to support farmers in places like Nelson make the transition to sustainable regenerative practices with a $297m fund. This could transform the way we currently produce and consume food, helping to build healthier and more environmentally-friendly food systems.

The Green Party supports regions to develop their own community-led initiatives that uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Nelson is one of my favourite places to visit. Every time I come, I am always impressed by the how well the community is working together with council leaders, iwi, and business to address the biggest long-term issues the region faces. I saw that firsthand earlier this year when I helped launch the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum.

“I now understand that a Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy is being convened by Wakatū Incorporation in partnership with all three local councils; the business community; NMIT; and whānau, hapū, and iwi across the Marlborough, Nelson, and Tasman region. This is exactly the kind of approach the Green Party would like to encourage - it's strategic, it’s intergenerational and it recognises the interconnectedness of our people, the environment and local communities. I look forward to supporting this kind of work as part of the next Government,” James Shaw said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 