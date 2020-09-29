Māori Party Announces Its 25 Year Generational Mana Motuhake Programme At Waitangi
Māori Party Co-Leader said today’s Te Tiriti Policy release is a 25-year strategy that would bring about major change for Māori.
“Our policies are designed by Māori for Māori to Māori,” Tamihere said.
“They are not a 3 year lolly scramble. We must build a Māori middle class and we must break out of a welfare dependency. We must move from poverty to employment. Only we Māori can bring that change.”
The Māori Party will:
- Commit all Māori to the Māori electoral roll by 2023.
- Entrench all Māori electorates.
- Establish a Māori Parliament.
- Implement all Matike Mai recommendations for constitutional transformation
- Overhaul the Te Tiriti settlement process and end the fiscal envelope.
- Insert relativity clauses into all Te Tiriti settlements, to ensure all iwi have parity with Ngāi Tahu and Waikato-Tainui.
- Make Waitangi Tribunal recommendations binding on the Crown, and implement all unaddressed WAI claim recommendations.
- Abolish “full and final” settlements and the “large natural groupings” approach to recognising mana whenua groups.
- Return conservation land to whānau, hapū and iwi Māori.
- Introduce a first right of refusal policy for mana whenua when private land of historical significance comes up for sale – like Ihumātao.
- Remove the racist provision that allows for referenda to overturn council’s decisions to establish Māori wards.
- Establish a Parliamentary Commissioner for Te Tiriti o Waitangi to provide oversight of the Crown.
These demands are contained in the Māori Party Mana Motuhake policy.
“Article 1 of Te Tiriti awarded custodianship to the Crown,” Tamihere said. “We have never gave up ownership. Article 2 gave Māori the right to total control of all their domains, including land and water and Article 3 asserted that Māori would be treated equally with non-Maori”.
“That is certainly not the case in 2020 New Zealand.”
Released at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, where Northern Māori signed the founding document with the Crown, was a fitting place for the Māori Party to release one of its flagship policies.
“We all want what was contracted for in Te Tiriti to be delivered.”
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2009/MANA_MOTUHAKE_POLICY_290920.docx