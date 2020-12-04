Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Campaign Launched Calling On Grant Robertson To Stay True To His Word

Friday, 4 December 2020, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has today launched its ‘Stick to Your Word’ campaign calling on Grant Robertson to keep his promise made six weeks ago not to touch the bright line test.

Union Campaigns Manager, Louis Houlbrooke, said: “Despite promising prior to the election not to change any taxes beyond what was in Labour's election policy, Robertson is now asking Treasury for advice on an extension of the 'bright-line' test."

"Extending the bright line test is effectively imposing a nasty capital gains tax – at a rate of up to 39% – for property owners who sell within ten years."

"Taxing houses will not make them more affordable. What it will do is hammer people who need to cash out of property for personal reasons. It would reduce liquidity in the market, and could even incentivise politicians to drive up house prices further in order to reap tax revenue from the capital gain."

"If the Government decides it’s okay to break its tax promises, it won’t stop at the bright line test. A Green Party-style asset tax or even a Michael Cullen-style capital gains tax could be back on the agenda. That's why we've set up a tool for New Zealanders to tell Grant Robertson to keep his promises."

The campaign advert can be viewed at https://youtu.be/mXjB9XgC8xY

New Zealanders are encouraged to write a postcard to Mr Robertson via the website www.StickToYourWord.nz
 

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power.

