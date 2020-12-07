Dole Launches Heartfelt #DoleUnstuffedBear Initiative In Effort To Change Harsh Reality Of Childhood Hunger

(New Zealand) — 7th December 2020 — This holiday season, it is estimated that one in five children may go hungry across the globe – a startling statistic made even graver due to the pandemic’s impact. With this harsh reality in mind, Dole announced its global #DoleUnstuffedBear campaign, an effort to drive awareness of the growing hunger gap, raise funds and donate nutritional foods that will help families in need this season and drive awareness of the growing hunger gap.

In New Zealand, Dole has partnered with KidsCan and is asking Kiwis to donate via www.DoleUnstuffedBears.com, with the funds generated going towards providing meals for children in need. For every dollar donated, Dole will contribute the equivalent value in product up to $50,000 NZD – in line with its commitment to The Dole Promise of providing access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025.

A recent Child Poverty Monitor report indicated that there has been minimal change in the number of Kiwi children living with material hardship and in poverty, with 150,000 children living without at least six items considered essential.

"The festive season is a joyful time of the year, but for many Kiwi families, the reality is very different. We hope that this campaign will make a difference in spreading awareness and support. Every child deserves to be food secure, and our goal is to do our part in making that a reality,” says Steve Barton, General Manager of Dole New Zealand.

The campaign comes to life through impactful imagery of a universal childhood icon: the teddy bear. Five bears are featured in the campaign with four bears depicted with an abundance of delicious foods and the plump bellies we have come to love. However, one bear appears hungry, with no food and alone on the stairs with an ‘unstuffed’ tummy to the impact hunger can have on a child.

“The image of the bears is very significant to Kiwis as during the March lockdown children went on a ‘bear hunt’ throughout their neighbourhoods as communities worked together to entertain children by placing the stuffed toys on their windows. And now anyone can help to feed a virtual #DoleUnstuffedBear—and in turn children in need—to make a significant impact this holiday season,” says Steve.

The #DoleUnstuffedBear campaign – which kicked off today – is one of many actions the brand has planned in support of ‘The Dole Promise’, which was introduced in July this year and aims to bring interdependent prosperity to people and the planet.

To see the full details of The Dole Promise, visit sunshineforall.com and download ‘The Dole Promise’ here.

About The Dole Promise

In July 2020 Dole announced the Dole Promise with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025.

Better for Planet: zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

