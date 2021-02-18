Finance Minister Must Rule Out Departure Tax

Responding to the release of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment’s new tourism report, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“The Climate Commissioner’s mad proposal to charge New Zealanders up to $155 every time they leave the country must be rejected outright by Grant Robertson.”

“Labour promised New Zealanders they would not introduce any new taxes beyond those that they campaigned on last year. The proposed departure tax would clearly break this promise.”

“Moreover, a departure tax is a terrible idea. It would be a kick in the guts for families looking forward to their first overseas holiday when COVID-19 restrictions lift. It would increase costs of international business, creating an incentive for trans-Tasman companies to consolidate their offices in Australia.”

“It would discourage New Zealanders from taking international holidays, hammering Pacific nations that rely on visitors from our country. Other countries like Australia may even be tempted to retaliate with departure taxes of their own, meaning fewer tourists venture to our shores.”



© Scoop Media