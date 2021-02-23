Child Poverty Statistics For Households With Disabled People Released For The First Time

The statistics show that disabled children and children in households where someone is disabled are more likely to be in poverty according to the nine child poverty measures, Stats NZ said today.

New data from the household economic survey reports statistics about disabled children and children in households where one or more people are disabled.

“This is an important improvement to be able to provide statistics for disabled people and their households for the first time,” income and poverty manager Chris Pooch said.

