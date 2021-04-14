Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

“Stress” Comments From Victoria University Academic Dangerously Out Of Touch

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 11:22 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

Victoria University’s Jordan Anderson’s comment that the ‘stress’ created for an offender being placed on the child sex offender register would trigger them into reoffending is dangerously out of touch, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It can’t get any more blatant how out of touch this academic sitting in her ivory tower can get. To even insinuate that a paedophile’s reoffending could be blamed on ‘stress’ is exactly the type of rhetoric that is causing our justice system to fall apart at the seams.”

“What’s worse is that Anderson is blaming the register – a tool designed to monitor offenders – as the source of the stress for them to be pressured to re-offend.”

“She outlines in her conclusion that there should be no register at all and that names should remain secret. I wonder how many victims of paedophiles she has consulted before coming to these conclusions.”

“There is only one of two ways someone can choose to favour in this argument. Either you favour the rights and considerations of the offenders - or you favour the victims. It is clear which side Anderson falls on."

“This register is designed to keep our kids safe. It gives Police and Corrections the ability to monitor and inform the community of the whereabouts of dangerous paedophiles.”

“Parents should have every tool available to them in order to protect their children. The considerations of the offenders should come a distant second."

“It is astounding how the victims of these heinous crimes are left by the wayside whilst academics are creating the narrative and dialog perpetually centred around the offenders.”

“This is the type of ill-informed rhetoric that removes any personal responsibility or blame from the offenders and creates the ignorance within our justice system that just serves to create more victims.”

“This register is set in place to protect our children and monitor offenders. Full stop. If it creates ‘stress’ for offenders, or ‘inconveniences’ them in any way, then so be it.”
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour Refusing To Lead A Progressive Drugs Policy

Once again, Labour has chosen not to use (a) its parliamentary majority and (b) the huge mandate it was given at the last election in order to (c) bring about progressive social change. Once again, Labour seems to regard its main purpose for being in power as being to keep National and Act out of power. Will Labour for instance, overhaul our out-dated, unsafe, and unjust laws on drugs? No, it will not... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 