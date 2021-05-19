Misinformation Regarding Green Party Parliamentary Motion To Recognise Palestine

Sent to Act MP Brooke Van Velden

Kia ora Brooke,

I read online that you are objecting to a parliamentary motion which recognises Palestine as a state because you have been told the saying “From the river to the sea – Palestine will be free” is used by Hamas and was used also by a Green Party MP on Saturday.

This is NOT a Hamas slogan. It is used in demonstrations the world over because Israel now occupies and/or controls ALL of historic Palestine (one of the longest occupations in modern history) and the saying simply says that every Palestinian living between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean Sea deserves their freedom – something I’m sure you will agree with.

It's also important to note that Hamas itself supports a two-state solution based on 1967 borders – as does New Zealand, the US and most other countries we like to compare ourselves with.

There is a lot of misinformation deliberately spread by the pro-Israeli lobby here and around the world to derail pressure on Israel. Please don’t be dissuaded from supporting this motion by mischievous misinformation.

Please support the proposed parliamentary motion.

Nā,

John Minto

National Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

