The Warehouse Pledges A Quarter Of A Million Dollars To Help Kiwi Kids Exposed To Family Violence

A first of its kind report released today by Women’s Refuge and funded by long-term partner, The Warehouse Group, has revealed thatchildren exposed to family violence are far from passivepassengers in their mother’s journey. Children interviewed for the report expressed the daunting process of transitioning into Refuge and their wish for the environment to cater to their needs in order to find comfort, cope, and experience safety.

As part of its Mega Toy Month event, The Warehouse is giving Kiwi kidsleaving unsafe homes a voice.

For every toy purchased in store and online between30June and 27July, The Warehouse will donate up to$250,000 of the proceeds to support Kids in the Middle– a programme focused on building kid-focused pathways at Women’s Refuge.

The report has highlighted how toys and play areas are key in helping children create a sense of belonging while in Women’s Refuge care. The proceeds from The Warehouse’s Mega Toy Month will fund the creation of kid-friendlyspacesin40 Refuges around the country and a welcome video that educates kids on the Refuge environment they are entering. It will also fund the launch of akids’advocacy programme - aRefuge-run accreditation programme thatwill provide child-tailored resourcesand trainingto an initial 80 support workers.

Tania Benyon, The Warehouse Group Chief Product Officer, commented on the pledge “Family violence is widespread in New Zealand and we’re so proud of the courageous children who have shared their personal experiences to help give a voice to other children entering Refuges in the future.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with Women’s Refuge to help reduce family violence, and hope the proceeds from this Mega Toy Month can provide greater and more tailored support to help children feel safe and find comfort at Refuge,” said Benyon.

Women’s Refuge Chief Executive Dr Ang Jurys says “We are so grateful for The Warehouse’s ongoing partnership and their support of the work Refuge does. We are excited to see the kids' visions come to life with help from The Warehouse and their Mega Toy Month donations. A big thank you to the entire The Warehouse team and their amazing customers all over Aotearoa for making our mahi easier with your generosity.”

In 2015, The Warehouse Group was one of the first businesses in New Zealand to introduce paid leave support for those impacted by family violence. The policy includes extra paid leave, short-term accommodation entitlements, and a digital training course developed in partnership with Women’s Refuge.

The Warehouse also hosts a ‘shielded site’ icon on its website, so people experiencing abuse can be connected with help without it showing in their browser's history.

Mega Toy Month runs from 30 June – 27 July at The Warehouse stores across the country and online. For more information visit www.thewarehouse.co.nz

