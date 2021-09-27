Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

DHBs Call For Stronger Action On Alcohol Will Improve Health And Equity

Monday, 27 September 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

Alcohol Healthwatch strongly supports the collective call made by all 20 District Health Boards (DHBs) for New Zealand’s liquor laws to be reviewed. This is the first time the collective heads of the DHBs have joined forces on a singular position statement calling for law change.

"The harm from alcohol remains unacceptably high and drives health inequities. For DHBs to improve the health of their people and communities, and importantly, reduce health inequities, they need the Government to support them by enacting best practice alcohol policies. It’s unfair to ask DHBs and their communities to continue to bear the health and economic costs of alcohol harm when we clearly know the measures that will save lives, prevent harm and reduce inequities" says Executive Director, Dr Nicki Jackson.

The collective DHB Position Statement on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 recommends the Government take effective actions on the three strongest drivers of alcohol use and harm - the price, availability and advertising of alcohol. These calls are underpinned by a wealth of high-quality, consistent evidence and echo previous recommendations made by the Law Commission in 2010, Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship in 2014, and Mental Health and Addiction Inquiry in 2018.

Since the 2012 liquor laws, the affordability of alcohol has increased substantially, alcohol advertising remains pervasive, and councils and communities have been unsuccessful in their efforts to restrict local alcohol availability. This maintains an environment that promotes heavy drinking, drowning out calls made by communities for urgent change.

"New Zealanders living in our most deprived neighbourhoods are shown to have greater exposure to cheap alcohol, high alcohol outlet density, and alcohol advertising. This unequal exposure to alcohol risk environments contributes to disproportionately higher levels of alcohol harm and this is unjust. Effective alcohol policies that address the price, availability and advertising of alcohol are pro-equity."

"Enacting the DHB’s recommendations can lift the physical and mental health of every New Zealander, as well as prevent and reduce health inequities between Māori and non-Maori. Alcohol is the most harmful of all drugs, due to its wide-ranging harms to the drinker and to others. Its use is associated with more than 200 health conditions (including cancer). We all stand to gain so much from reducing alcohol harm - safer roads, safer communities, happier families, and healthier children are just some of the endless benefits", says Dr Jackson.

"By strengthening our liquor laws, we can create healthier and fairer environments. This will support millions of New Zealanders to reap the many benefits from our country drinking less. Our DHBs are our leaders in health and have called for urgent change - they deserve to be heard. We need to act now to reduce the burden of alcohol on our health services and enable current and future generations to thrive", ends Dr Jackson.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>

Covid-19, 27/9: 1,160 Overall Cases, 5,000,000+ Vaccine Doses


12 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, currently at Level 3. 948 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 