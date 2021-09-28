Controller Update: September 2021

We’ve published our latest Controller update on our website. This update explains recent events in Parliament’s authorising of public expenditure and our work in monitoring Government spending and providing assurance to Parliament and the public.

Watch this video to learn more about the Controller function.

Our intentions: Starting our review of the New Zealand Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has committed to stop inappropriate and harmful behaviour in the organisation. We are reviewing NZDF's progress in creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all. For the first five years, we will carry out a series of performance audits of Operation Respect. Find out more about this work on our website.

