APEC Finance Ministers Announce Joint Statement
Friday, 22 October 2021, 7:17 pm
Press Release: APEC
Issued by the 2021 APEC Finance Ministers’
Meeting
Wellington, New Zealand, 22 October
2021
Finance Ministers from the 21
APEC member economies announced a joint
statement at the conclusion of their meeting on Friday
highlighting the importance of strong fiscal and budget
policy that can deliver for all citizens. The statement also
emphasized the urgency of safe, effective, quality-assured
and affordable vaccines.
The statement reflects the
outcomes of the 2021 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting
chaired by New Zealand Finance Minister and Deputy Prime
Minister Grant Robertson. It describes joint actions to be
taken forward by APEC economies in the following priority
areas:
- Supporting a strong, sustainable, balanced
and inclusive recovery
- Fiscal and budget policy and
tackling long-standing challenges
- Refreshing and
implementing the Cebu Action Plan
Click
here
to view the 2021 APEC Joint Finance Ministerial
Statement
Finance Ministers welcomed the
continuing work on disaster risk financing and insurance, as
well as promoting tax certainty and tackling tax avoidance
and evasion in the region.
Finance Ministers also
agreed to two annexes: the new strategy for the Cebu Action
Plan’s implementation and the 2021 deliverables of the
Finance Ministers’ Process.
Read
Annex A: New Strategy for Implementation of the Cebu Action
Plan
Read
Annex B: 2021 Deliverables and Reports to Finance
Ministers
