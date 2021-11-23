Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maritime Union Calls For Government Review Of Marsden Point Closure

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says the closure of Marsden Point refinery is sending New Zealand on a high risk track at a bad time.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the closure is a giant step backwards for New Zealand’s energy security.

The announcement by Refining NZ that the refinery will be replaced by a terminal for imported fuel is a major shift in New Zealand’s fuel arrangements, he says.

He says Refining NZ CEO Naomi James needs to provide an iron clad guarantee that fuel supply to New Zealand will not be endangered.

Mr Harrison says the implications for fuel security around New Zealand are very serious, especially for regional economies and the primary sector.

He says outside Auckland, fuel is currently shipped from Marsden Point to ports using New Zealand flagged and crewed vessels, whose future could be in jeopardy, with future supplies possibly delivered to ports by international vessels.

He says the great lesson of the last year has been that relying on international shipping and supply chains is no longer a safe option, especially for small remote markets like New Zealand.

“Just ask any one in any provincial port around New Zealand what the reliability of international shipping services has been in the last year – it has been complete chaos.”

Mr Harrison says there are multiple downsides to the closure decision, including the loss of employment and the loss of essential skills as the workforce moves on.

“We need to be looking at the big picture for New Zealand, not what is most profitable for a privately owned corporation.”

Mr Harrison says the fact that Energy Minister Megan Woods took a paper to Cabinet with a proposal for securing the future of the refinery was a clear indication that closure was a risky strategy.

He says the Government was giving too much credence to the word of a private corporation with its own agenda and interests.

Energy security and supply chain security were now big global issues and the Government should review the decision and work to keep the refinery in operation, says Mr Harrison.

He says the continued existence of the refinery would provide essential security for fuel, as crude oil for refining was obtainable for multiple sources, and would also maintain an important domestic skill base and supply network.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 