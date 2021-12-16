High Court Issues Judgment On TECT Restructure
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 2:46 pm
Press Release: TECT
TECT Trustees have today welcomed a decision from the
High Court confirming that the proposed restructure of TECT
is proper and lawful.
On 14 May 2021, TECT Trustees
filed an application in the High Court seeking orders under
the Trusts Act 2019 that it is lawful and proper for the
Trustees to implement the proposed changes to TECT. The
restructure will protect the rebate for existing
beneficiaries and provide long-term benefit for everyone in
Tauranga and the Western Bay.
A three-day hearing was
held in November, and those orders have now been received by
Trustees.
The High Court has provided a comprehensive
judgment, and Trustees will now take the time to review it
carefully and will provide a further update early in the New
Year on implementation and next steps.
For more
information on the proposal and changes that were consulted
on, please visit www.tect.org.nz.
