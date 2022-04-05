Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UN Report Confirms Urgent Need For Climate Action — Goff

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released 4 April, confirms once again that urgent action is needed to reduce carbon emissions if the world is to have any chance of averting a climate disaster, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says.

“The IPCC is clear that we are running out of time to cut our emissions before we reach our global warming limit of 1.5 degrees. It is now or never,” Goff says.

“According to scientists, global emissions need to fall by 45 per cent this decade—and yet the world is on track to increase emissions by 14 per cent.

“We are already seeing the dire impacts of climate change, with increasingly severe flooding, unprecedented heatwaves and drought already impacting Auckland and New Zealand.

“The destruction caused by climate change will only escalate if we do not act. Failure to cut emissions now will consign our kids and grandkids to growing up in a world wracked by environmental damage, species extinction, deadly storms and wildfires, and rising sea levels.

“However, it is not too late to act, and Auckland has a role to play. Auckland Council has proposed a Climate Action Targeted Rate that, with government funding, will enable a billion-dollar investment in climate action across Auckland. It will reduce emissions, decarbonise our ferry fleet, improve public transport, walking and cycling, and increase tree canopy coverage across the region.

“The Climate Action Targeted Rate will cost around $1.12 per week for the median-value residential property, now worth more than $1 million. While it will not on its own solve all our climate challenges, it will enable us to lay the foundation for the urgent changes we need to make to avert a climate disaster.

“These changes will help us avoid the worst impacts of climate change, while also improving our transport system, greening our city, and making Auckland a more sustainable and equitable place to live, work and visit.”

Auckland Council consulted on the Climate Action Targeted Rate as part of its Annual Budget 2022/23 consultation, which closed on 28 March. The Governing Body will now consider feedback, deliberate and make decisions for the final Annual Budget, with a final decision expected in late June.

