Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Joins Legal Action On "Greenwashed" Kapuni Hydrogen Project

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

26 April: Greenpeace has filed notice to be heard as an Interested Party on a legal appeal by Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui opposing a Kapuni fertiliser project given approval under the Ardern Government’s Covid-19 fast-track consenting legislation.

Greenpeace Aotearoa Senior Campaigner Steve Abel says "the agrochemical company Ballance has attempted to greenwash its dirty fertiliser factory by bookending it with wind and hydrogen - and the decision making panel fell for it."

"The only thing green about this project is the algal blooms it will cause and the faces of the people it will make sick with nitrate contaminated drinking water," says Abel.

Greenpeace is arguing that the Kapuni decision making panel erred in law by failing to fully account for the environmental effects of urea use, and by not making the promised transition to hydrogen production for transport a condition of the project going ahead.

"Urea is a form of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and drives intensive dairying, worsens climate pollution, and contaminates rivers and groundwater with carcinogenic nitrate. As it stands, Ballance’s Kapuni project would mean 7,000 tonnes of extra synthetic nitrogen fertiliser every year for at least for the next five years and potentially indefinitely.

"The decision panel overlooked the negative impacts of urea, and essentially approved the project based on potential positive effects of a transition to hydrogen production-for-transport that is not guaranteed or required to ever occur," says Abel.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>



Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 