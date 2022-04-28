Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Our Evolving View Of Macroprudential Policy

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The approach to using macroprudential policy tools at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua has evolved alongside our experience with them, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today.

As a full-service central bank, the Reserve Bank is tasked with promoting a sound and efficient financial system alongside our monetary policy, cash provision and financial markets infrastructure objectives.

Our experience since 2013 has informed us that macroprudential tools are an important part of delivering on our responsibility for the stability of the financial system as a whole, alongside other prudential settings, Mr Hawkesby says.

“We have shifted our loan-to-value (LVR) restrictions through time, applying different setting for regions and types of borrowers, and adjusted our settings in response to the changing threats to financial stability.

“Over time we have evolved our thinking from considering LVR restrictions on mortgage lending to be a temporary tool for managing ups and downs in the financial cycle to seeing them to be a more permanent device to maintain the resilience of the financial system.

“We have also come to see that it is important to have a fuller suite of macroprudential tools, which help manage both the risks to the financial system from a fall in house prices and the risks to households being unable to service their debt. Following our recent debt serviceability restrictions consultation, we intend to proceed with designing a framework for operationalising debt-to-income ratio restrictions.”

We have reviewed our LVR settings on average every six months over the past decade. Compared to our 30-year history with monetary policy, macroprudential policy is still in its infancy in New Zealand, Mr Hawkesby says.

“We are still learning and finding our rhythm. Ensuring that the public understands and supports why our policy tools are being used is an ongoing work in progress, and maintaining our social licence remains of upmost importance.”

More information

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 