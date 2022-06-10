Greyhounds At Risk Of Injury, Death And Doping During This Weekend's Silver Collar Race At Manukau Sports Bowl

Animal advocacy organisation Direct Animal Action is appalled that the Silver Collar Greyhound Race is going ahead this weekend at Auckland Council’s Manukau Sports Bowl despite the government saying the industry is formally on notice following a 2021 review.

The government review, released in September, states that greyhound racing is inherently dangerous, citing issues with doping of dogs and high rates of injury and death.

The review directs the industry to improve data recording, transparency of all activities, and animal welfare generally.

Raced over 779 meters, the Silver Collar Race is twice as long as a typical dog race, significantly increasing chances of injury and death on the track.

In a show of opposition, Direct Animal Action will protest during the race on Sunday 12 June from 1pm.

Spokesperson Stephanie Koks says she’s shocked that greyhound racing is allowed at the Manukau Sports Bowl, which is owned by Auckland Council.

“We understand that the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board will consider Auckland Greyhound Racing Club’s lease in December and we’re appealing to them not to re-new it.

“Not only is greyhound racing animal abuse, we’re shocked that Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board appear to be endorsing gambling.

“We seriously hope that no dogs are injured, killed or doped during this weekend's race.

“What we want is a complete ban on dog racing in Aotearoa and for Auckland Council and the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board to withdraw their support of this shameful industry ,” says Ms. Koks.

What: Protest at Silver Collar Greyhound Race

When: Sunday 12 June, 1pm-2pm

Where: Manukau Sports Bowl, corner Te Irirangi Drive & Diorella Drive, Manukau

