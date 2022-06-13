New Zealanders Invited To Kōrero About The Future For Local Government

New Zealanders are being invited to kōrero about the future of local democracy and the future shape of their communities as part of the Review into the Future for Local Government.

Te Arotake i te Anamata mō Ngā Kaunihera - the Review into the Future for Local Government is an independent ministerial review looking into how Aotearoa’s system of local democracy and governance needs to evolve over the next 30 years.

Back in October 2021, the Review released its interim report, Ārewa ake te Kaupapa, which outlined the priority questions they would be looking to answer through the engagement phase of their work.

Further research and discussion around those questions led the Review to identify five key shifts to local governance that they believe will be required if the system is to meet the needs of Aotearoa New Zealand in 30 years' time.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Review has been asking for feedback on the five key shifts from local government, central government, iwi and hapū, and other groups and individuals. They would now like to take the opportunity to kōrero with the wider public.

Anyone who would like to have their say on what local government could look like in 2050 can do so by attending one of the question and answer-based webinars that the Review will be hosting on 17 and 20 June 2022, or by answering an online survey.

Insights from the public will help inform the Review's draft report, which is due to be released in October 2022.

Visit the Review into the Future for Local Government website to learn more about the key shifts, take the online survey and register to attend the webinars.

