Four Pay Equity Settlements, Up To 79 Percent Pay Rises – A Legacy Of 50 Years Of The Equal Pay Act

Tuesday, 18 October 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming pay increases of up to 79 percent today for some members, as the union marks the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act 1972 this week (20 Oct.).

The latest pay equity settlements – for kaiārahi i te reo and school administrators – were reached in June with the Ministry of Education, and affected employees are due to receive their first pay at the new equitable rates on Tuesday (18 Oct.).

NZEI Te Riu Roa pay equity negotiation team member and school administrator Julie-Anne Roberts is celebrating the win on Tuesday, but knows many of her education sector colleagues are still awaiting redress.

“Finally, those who enter the school administrator profession can do so knowing their work is valued. It’s now our turn to get behind the pay equity claims of our colleagues.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said NZEI Te Riu Roa members had won four of the just seven pay equity claims settled under the Act.

“It's astounding that just seven successful claims have been settled – four by NZEI Te Riu Roa members – so there’s clearly much greater urgency needed to fix long-standing sex-based discrimination.”

The four pay equity claims won by NZEI Te Riu Roa members have been for education support workers (2018), teacher aides (2020), kaiārahi i te reo (2022), and school administrators (2022).

An amendment to the Equal Pay Act was the catalyst for more unions to raise pay equity claims for female-dominated workforces. At midnight on 6 November 2020, as the amendment came into effect, NZEI Te Riu Roa raised claims for science technicians, librarians, therapists, education advisors, kindergarten support staff, psychologists, service managers, and teachers.

“Redress can’t come fast enough for any undervalued female-dominated workforce in this country,” says Liam Rutherford.

“The pay equity process is fundamental in ensuring all women in the education sector are not just paid appropriately, but also valued and respected in their mahi. Evidence uncovered in our four completed claims has been stark but has proven what we already knew to be true.”

Mr Rutherford said work on claims for science technicians, librarians, therapists, education advisors, kindergarten support staff, psychologists, service managers, and teachers was ongoing alongside the Ministry.

“While 50 years of the Act is a time to reflect on the wins we’ve had, it’s important to remember how far we still have to go,” he said.

“I’d hope our political leaders recognise that and treat it with more urgency.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

