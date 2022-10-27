Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ECC Calls On The Government To Play Its Part On Early Learning Fair Pay

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

The Early Childhood Council says government must step up on Fair Pay Agreement legislation by funding it properly, if we’re to see sustainable change.

“The early learning sector provides public good through choice in quality early learning for our children, and enabling working parents to contribute to the economy.”

"The many providers struggling to stay viable need clarity and assurance the government will be part of the solution on fair pay," said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

Deep seated pay issues have led to the ongoing teacher shortage. With Pay Equity, Pay Parity and now Fair Pay Agreements in the mix, it's in everyone's interests to fully consider the next steps, said the ECC.

"55% of surveyed members tell us they're pessimistic about their viability over the next 12 months, thanks to increasing regulation, compliance, inflation and rent. Finding relief teachers is proving impossible for many, and centre budgets are being over-spent trying to fill gaps with the teacher shortage."

"If the government wants quality early learning provision and parent choice, and make ECE teaching an attractive and valued vocation, then the funding has got to follow," said Simon Laube.

Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 



Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

