Peak Body Calls On Political Parties To Prioritise The Community And Voluntary Sector Ahead Of Election 2023

AOTEAROA, NEW ZEALAND - Hui E! Community Aotearoa, a national peak body for the tangata whenua, community, and voluntary sector, is calling on all political parties to prioritise the needs of the sector ahead of the General Election 2023 in New Zealand. Hui E! invites community organisations, individuals, and others to get behind and support its call.

According to Rochelle Stewart-Allen, Kaiwhakahaere Matua at Hui E!, the community and voluntary sector plays a vital role in creating resilient, connected, and inclusive communities. “The sector has been the first point of contact for communities seeking support and assistance during the last three years of the global pandemic and the flood and cyclone response in early 2023,” says Rochelle.

Hui E! and members of its network are urging political parties to develop and publish a comprehensive policy specifically for the sector. The policy will enable political parties to demonstrate their understanding of the sector’s needs and challenges and offer solutions that will benefit not only the sector but all New Zealanders.

To support the community and voluntary sector, Hui E! is calling on political parties to address funding inequity, honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, enable education and capacity building, and enact a full independent review of the Charities Act 2005 by an independent authority.

Hui E! Community Aotearoa believes that by working together, political parties and the community and voluntary sector can create a more just, equitable, and resilient society for all New Zealanders. Hui E! invites everyone to get behind and support its recommendations to parties.

Visit https://www.huie.org.nz/election/ to add your name and support this call before the end of this month.

