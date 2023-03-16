Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Auditor-General’s Strategic Intentions To 2028

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

The Auditor-General’s strategic intentions to 2028 was presented to the House of Representatives today.

Our strategic intentions describe what we will focus on in the next five years to achieve our long-term outcome that Parliament and the public have trust and confidence in the public sector and how we will manage our functions and operations to do that. The new strategy has four new strategic priorities:

  • Strengthening our core assurance role: We want to ensure that the public audit system is sustainable in the long term, that we can continue to deliver our high-quality mandatory audit and assurance services, and that we are able to strengthen our in-house audit service provider (Audit New Zealand) and respond to changes affecting the audit profession.
  • Increasing our impact with public organisations: We want to increase our impact with public organisations by influencing positive change in their performance and accountability practices – in particular, focusing on matters of performance reporting, integrity, value for money, and taking a long-term view.
  • Enhancing our impact in te ao Māori: We want to continue to build trust and confidence among Māori in our role, and for our work to have increased relevance to, and impact for, Māori.
  • Building on our reputation as a source of trusted information: We want to build on our reputation as a source of trusted information about public sector performance and accountability, which the public and Parliament can use to help hold public organisations to account.

Ultimately, our strategic intentions will allow us to work towards our Office’s purpose of improving trust and promoting value in the public sector.

Learn more about our strategic intentions on our website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 


Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 