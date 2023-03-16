The Auditor-General’s Strategic Intentions To 2028

The Auditor-General’s strategic intentions to 2028 was presented to the House of Representatives today.

Our strategic intentions describe what we will focus on in the next five years to achieve our long-term outcome that Parliament and the public have trust and confidence in the public sector and how we will manage our functions and operations to do that. The new strategy has four new strategic priorities:

We want to ensure that the public audit system is sustainable in the long term, that we can continue to deliver our high-quality mandatory audit and assurance services, and that we are able to strengthen our in-house audit service provider (Audit New Zealand) and respond to changes affecting the audit profession. Increasing our impact with public organisations: We want to increase our impact with public organisations by influencing positive change in their performance and accountability practices – in particular, focusing on matters of performance reporting, integrity, value for money, and taking a long-term view.

We want to increase our impact with public organisations by influencing positive change in their performance and accountability practices – in particular, focusing on matters of performance reporting, integrity, value for money, and taking a long-term view. Enhancing our impact in te ao Māori: We want to continue to build trust and confidence among Māori in our role, and for our work to have increased relevance to, and impact for, Māori.

We want to continue to build trust and confidence among Māori in our role, and for our work to have increased relevance to, and impact for, Māori. Building on our reputation as a source of trusted information: We want to build on our reputation as a source of trusted information about public sector performance and accountability, which the public and Parliament can use to help hold public organisations to account.

Ultimately, our strategic intentions will allow us to work towards our Office’s purpose of improving trust and promoting value in the public sector.

