Three Waters Reset ‘Step In The Right Direction’

Dunedin (Thursday, 13 April 2023) – Changes to the government’s planned Three Waters reforms – including more regional control – are a welcome step in the right direction, but more detail is needed.

The government reset of the planned reforms, announced today, would see the creation of 10 new regional water services entities, including one covering Otago and Southland.

Cr Jim O’Malley, Chair of the DCC’s Infrastructure Services Committee, says the new approach – shifting away from four monolithic entities, including one covering the entire South Island – is welcome.

“We are pleased the government appears to be listening to the concerns raised by the DCC and other councils about a loss of regional control.

“There’s no doubt regulatory change will ensure our communities continue to receive safe and affordable water services into the future, but questions remain about the underlying economic model.

“The initial proposals for four large entities would also have stripped many councils of a voice, so it is good to see the new approach addresses this.

“We’re also pleased to see the commitment to mana whenua representation remains, but we need more discussion with government about the financial structure underpinning the reforms.”

Uncertainty also remains over a new staggered timeline as councils transition to the new entities between 2024 and 2026.

“We don’t yet know how that will work, or when the transition might begin in our part of the country, so that needs more discussion as well,” Cr O’Malley says.

In the meantime, the DCC is continuing to support its staff as the reforms progress, DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says.

“Any change is unsettling and the uncertainty and debate that comes with these reforms is only making that worse, so we’re doing what we can to support our people.”

