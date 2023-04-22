A Serious Mistake Now Corrected
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 7:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Fringe Festival
The announcement today that New Zealanders will now have
a direct pathway to citizenship in Australia is a monumental
success that should be celebrated and
congratulated.
Since the 2001 agreement between Prime
Ministers John Howard and Helen Clark, successive New
Zealand governments have worked hard on getting these
changes through. This announcement is a culmination of those
decades of negotiations and hard work.
The
relationship between our two countries is very unique and a
very special one. These changes go a long way to recognising
that relationship and the value we place on the citizens of
each of our countries.
Despite the criticisms, if we
want to keep New Zealanders in New Zealand, there are no
shortcuts, we must focus on building our economy and country
to ensure they stay - as we did just a few short decades
ago.
Rt Hon Winston
Peters
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>