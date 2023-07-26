National Party’s Hunting And Fishing Minister Idea Welcomed

by Tony Orman

The National Party’s Plan for Hunting and Fishing, which was announced at the New Zealand Deerstalker’s Association Conference last weekend, is a major step forward for the rights of hunters and the management of game animals in New Zealand, says NZDA Chief Executive Gwyn Thurlow.

“Hunting and fishing are not merely pastimes,” Gwyn says. “They represent integral components of our nation’s cultural heritage.”

National’s proposal to establish a dedicated Minister for Hunting and Fishing demonstrates the party’s understanding of the profound impact that these activities have on our society. This dedicated role will serve as a strong representative for hunters and fishers and ensure the sector’s voice will be heard at the Cabinet table, he said.

Game Animals Recognised

NZDA is pleased to see National’s commitment to formally classifying deer tahr, chamois and wild pigs as game animals.

“The New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020 has determined these are valued introduced species alongside others such as trout and salmon. Unfortunately, there is a high degree of inconsistency across legislation and planning documents, which not only disregards the value of these animals to New Zealanders, but hinders their management, says Gwyn Thurlow.

National’s approach rightly recognises that hunters are the key to the future management of these animals and sets the stage for a more harmonious coexistence between conservation, commercial, mahinga kai and recreational activities.”

The Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust supported the NZ Deerstalkers Association’s optimism over the National Party policy. Trust spokesman Laurie Collins of the West Coast described the idea as a “first ever” and therefore unique.

“If National become government, it will be a voice for the fishing and hunting public - a million plus Kiwis - at the cabinet table,” he said.

Scare-mongering

Laurie Collins said some individuals on television news had attempted scare mongering by claiming wild animals such as deer and goats were exploding out of control. One individual from the Gisborne area is employed by Landcare Trust, funded by two government departments - Ministry for the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture. .

“As such his views are not credible and simply a mouthpiece for the current government’s anti-deer agenda fuelled by the coalition partner the Greens,” he said.

Laurie Collins said proper game management as practised overseas, ensures by selective harvesting, that animal numbers are kept within the carrying capacity of the habitat.

National has also proposed that game animals not be classified as pests.

Deer are a Resource

Ever since 1930 and the infamous Deer menace Conference which classified deer from being a game animal to a pest, deer have been subjected to extermination campaigns from deer killing cullers to helicopter onslaughts and even poisons, he said.

“At last under National’s concept, wild deer might be seen as a resource, a valued asset and managed by game management instead of futile haphazard extermination tactics.”

However Laurie Collins cautioned that the Department of Conservation needed to undergo a significant culture change as it had been the main culprit in pushing extermination policies, anti-introduced fish and game attitudes and using eco-poisons on wild animals - usually on public lands - and even indoctrinating young school children that wild animals were pests.

“The pest syndrome has to go and be replaced by management and obviously National realises that,” he said.

Laurie Collins said DOC’s anti-deer policy was contrary to public opinion. In 2001 a Landcare Research study of public perceptions of “introduced” wildlife revealed 81 percent of the public favoured deer being managed as a resource and not “controlled” as a pest he said.

© Scoop Media

