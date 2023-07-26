Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Party’s Hunting And Fishing Minister Idea Welcomed

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Deerstalkers Association

by Tony Orman

The National Party’s Plan for Hunting and Fishing, which was announced at the New Zealand Deerstalker’s Association Conference last weekend, is a major step forward for the rights of hunters and the management of game animals in New Zealand, says NZDA Chief Executive Gwyn Thurlow.

“Hunting and fishing are not merely pastimes,” Gwyn says. “They represent integral components of our nation’s cultural heritage.”

National’s proposal to establish a dedicated Minister for Hunting and Fishing demonstrates the party’s understanding of the profound impact that these activities have on our society. This dedicated role will serve as a strong representative for hunters and fishers and ensure the sector’s voice will be heard at the Cabinet table, he said.

Game Animals Recognised

NZDA is pleased to see National’s commitment to formally classifying deer tahr, chamois and wild pigs as game animals.

“The New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020 has determined these are valued introduced species alongside others such as trout and salmon. Unfortunately, there is a high degree of inconsistency across legislation and planning documents, which not only disregards the value of these animals to New Zealanders, but hinders their management, says Gwyn Thurlow.

National’s approach rightly recognises that hunters are the key to the future management of these animals and sets the stage for a more harmonious coexistence between conservation, commercial, mahinga kai and recreational activities.”

The Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust supported the NZ Deerstalkers Association’s optimism over the National Party policy. Trust spokesman Laurie Collins of the West Coast described the idea as a “first ever” and therefore unique.

“If National become government, it will be a voice for the fishing and hunting public - a million plus Kiwis - at the cabinet table,” he said.

Scare-mongering

Laurie Collins said some individuals on television news had attempted scare mongering by claiming wild animals such as deer and goats were exploding out of control. One individual from the Gisborne area is employed by Landcare Trust, funded by two government departments - Ministry for the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture. .

“As such his views are not credible and simply a mouthpiece for the current government’s anti-deer agenda fuelled by the coalition partner the Greens,” he said.

Laurie Collins said proper game management as practised overseas, ensures by selective harvesting, that animal numbers are kept within the carrying capacity of the habitat.

National has also proposed that game animals not be classified as pests.

Deer are a Resource

Ever since 1930 and the infamous Deer menace Conference which classified deer from being a game animal to a pest, deer have been subjected to extermination campaigns from deer killing cullers to helicopter onslaughts and even poisons, he said.

“At last under National’s concept, wild deer might be seen as a resource, a valued asset and managed by game management instead of futile haphazard extermination tactics.”

However Laurie Collins cautioned that the Department of Conservation needed to undergo a significant culture change as it had been the main culprit in pushing extermination policies, anti-introduced fish and game attitudes and using eco-poisons on wild animals - usually on public lands - and even indoctrinating young school children that wild animals were pests.

“The pest syndrome has to go and be replaced by management and obviously National realises that,” he said.

Laurie Collins said DOC’s anti-deer policy was contrary to public opinion. In 2001 a Landcare Research study of public perceptions of “introduced” wildlife revealed 81 percent of the public favoured deer being managed as a resource and not “controlled” as a pest he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Deerstalkers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ian Powell: Hipkins’ ‘Captain’s Call’ To Sink Parker’s Wealth Tax

Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Spain’s Election

Spain held an election last Sunday in which the two right wing parties were expected to win after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The People’s Party, the traditional party of the centre right, was led by a gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate, while its running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More


 
 
Dunne's Weekly: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


National: Chris Hipkins Reigning Over Cabinet of Chaos

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, claims National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 