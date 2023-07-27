Household Living Costs Increase 7.2 Percent
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The cost of living for the average household increased by
7.2 percent in the 12 months to June 2023, according to
figures released by Stats NZ today.
“Food prices
increased by 12.7 percent for the average household,”
consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.
“This
was the main contributor to higher living costs for most
household groups.”
Each quarter, the household
living-costs price indexes (HLPIs) measure how inflation
affects 13 different household groups, plus an
all-households group, also referred to as the average
household. The consumers price index (CPI) measures how
inflation affects New Zealand as a
whole.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More
Spain held an election last Sunday in which the two right wing parties were expected to win after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The People’s Party, the traditional party of the centre right, was led by a gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate, while its running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More