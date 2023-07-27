Household Living Costs Increase 7.2 Percent

The cost of living for the average household increased by 7.2 percent in the 12 months to June 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“Food prices increased by 12.7 percent for the average household,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

“This was the main contributor to higher living costs for most household groups.”

Each quarter, the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs) measure how inflation affects 13 different household groups, plus an all-households group, also referred to as the average household. The consumers price index (CPI) measures how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole.

