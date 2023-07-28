Employment Indicators: June 2023

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the June 2023 month (compared with the May 2023 month) were:

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:

- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.

- Removing income tax for low income whānau.

- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.

- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.

They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More