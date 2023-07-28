Employment Indicators: June 2023
Friday, 28 July 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the June 2023 month (compared with the May 2023 month)
were:
- all industries – up 0.4 percent (9,537
jobs) to 2.38 million filled jobs
- primary industries
– down 0.2 percent (194 jobs)
- goods-producing
industries – up 0.6 percent (2,791 jobs)
- service
industries – up 0.4 percent (6,662
jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
