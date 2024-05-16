Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
State Of The Art Naenae Pool Floors Move At The Touch Of A Button

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 10:09 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The moveable Naenae Pool floor gives flexibility for pool users.
You’ll never feel out of your depth at the new Naenae Pool with the installation of state-of-the-art floors to simultaneously provide a range of water depths for multiple water activities.

The 50-metre Olympic-sized pool will have two moveable bulkheads that separate the 10-lane pool into multiple zones so it can be configured to a range of depths and sizes.

It’s the largest moveable, stainless steel swimming pool floor manufactured by UK-based Wrightfield Pools, and the first it’s installed with underwater hockey markings.

The Wrightfield’s team has just finished installing the pontoon floats, pulleys, hydraulic rams, electrical systems and other components designed to the meet the specified needs of the pool.

Main contractor Apollo Projects spokesperson Hamish Nixon says the moveable floors can be easily reconfigured for multiple user groups. For example, moving the floor depth from 2 metres to 1 metre takes about five minutes.

"It’s all done at the touch of a screen panel."

A second leisure pool will boost accessibility with a shallow section for family fun, and a deeper section with ramp access, seating and hydro jets.

Other features at the pool complex include two hydro slides, lots of pool toys to excite Tamariki, and a bookable poolside birthday party room. Rounding out the amenities are a fitness centre and outdoor BBQ area.

Mayor Campbell Barry said the attention to detail highlights the lengths being taken to ensure the Naenae Pool is suitable for a wide range of users.

"Naenae Pool will be an aquatic facility that caters for a wide range of people and uses. What we are building will stand the test of time and be a major asset not only for the Hutt, but our region."

The $68 million Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre project received co-funding of $27 million from Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Alongside the Naenae Pool complex, the new Naenae Community Centre is scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

Planning is also underway to revamp the adjacent Walter Mildenhall Park to better enable a variety of activities

