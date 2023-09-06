Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
75th Anniversary - Make Citizenship Day 6 September a Public Holiday

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 6:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Republic

New Zealand Republic is calling for the end of King’s Birthday and the creation of Citizenship Day as a public holiday.

"It is time to put New Zealand on a clear pathway to having a Kiwi Head of State. Making 6 September a public holiday will do that. It recognises the importance of Kiwi citizenship and creates a public day in the long period between Matariki and Labour weekend". " All serious political parties should commit to a clear timeline for moving New Zealand toward having a democratic Head of State."

This Thursday is the 75th anniversary of the law to create New Zealand citizenship in 1948, the day when New Zealand citizenship was born.

Campaign chair of New Zealand Republic Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa, Lewis Holden said "New Zealand Republic was one of the first organisations to call for Matariki as a public holiday as part of its campaign for a Kiwi Head of State. With Matariki celebrated at the end of June / start of July each year, we need to end the observance of King’s Birthday at the start of June. It is not the King's actual birthday and even Britain doesn't celebrate it as a day off. The only reason we observe it in June is because it's the start of the summer in England."

"Celebrating Citizenship Day is far more meaningful day that also marks the start of spring in Aotearoa. Supporting the replacement of King’s Birthday with Citizenship Day means a party is committed to moving us incrementally toward the next big step on the journey; our very own democratic Head of State."

"The Citizenship Act was a pivotal moment in the development of an independent national identity. It set us on a path toward full independence. Celebrating the day as a public holiday is another crucial step toward having a New Zealander as head of state and finishing that journey. A role that represents all of us instead of an ineffectual, and out-of-date British Monarch".

"Citizenship Day would complement Waitangi Day and Matariki. Waitangi Day celebrates the benefits of biculturalism and is a time to reflect on the importance of Ti Tiriti o Waitangi. It is all about the journey we are on as a nation to recognise and respect our founding document. Matariki has brought new light and celebration to short days of winter for all New Zealanders. Citizenship Day would add to these two days and further celebrate the multi-culturalism and the importance of equality, belonging and social inclusion".

"Creating Citizenship Day allows us to move confidently toward having our own Head of State. It would be a day to hold festivals and arts events. A day for Citizenship ceremonies and celebrate all the different cultural identities of the many millions of New Zealand citizens".

"We don't have to wait until it becomes a public holiday. We can celebrate it every year just by holding our own events. Gather with family and friends, gather as a community and celebrate the freedoms and rights we all share".

"And under Section 44b of the Holidays Act an employer and employee can agree to a transfer a whole public holiday to another day. People uninterested in celebrating a contrived King's birthday on 3 June next year can move their long weekend and request Friday 6 September off instead".

