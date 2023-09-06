Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fresh Insights Show Kiwis Want Ocean Health Prioritised, For Future Generations

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 9:49 am
Press Release: Live Ocean

The ocean is important to us, we’re concerned about ocean health and losing marine life, and most of us want greater ocean protection.

These are clear messages coming from fresh, independent research representing the voice of all adult New Zealanders on how we value and perceive the ocean.

The insights are within the Live Ocean Barometer ‘23 report which summarises the findings of a survey conducted by Horizon Research this year.

  • 95% of New Zealanders say the ocean is important to them, with over half (51%) saying it is part of their identity as a New Zealander.
  • 70% of Kiwis are concerned about the health of New Zealand’s ocean. Even more (77%) are concerned about loss of biodiversity (the range of life in the ocean).
  • New Zealanders showed an excellent understanding of the role the ocean plays in addressing climate change… 77% say the ocean should be protected and managed for climate response.
  • New Zealanders support greater protection… 77% say marine protection should be expanded. A majority of recreational fishers are on board too with 67% of them saying marine protection should be expanded in New Zealand.

Live Ocean Foundation Chief Executive, Sally Paterson says this is the most comprehensive survey of New Zealanders’ values and perceptions towards the health of the ocean in many years.

“New Zealanders’ attitudes towards the natural environment are well surveyed, yet our views on the ocean, which accounts for a massive 93% of our footprint on the planet, were much less understood. Until now,” says Paterson.

“At Live Ocean we hear every day from New Zealanders about their deep concern for the health of the ocean, love for it and frustration at lack of action. The results of this independent, nationally representative survey demonstrate this clearly.”

Survey respondents were also asked to say in their own words what they think and hope the ocean will be like for future generations. Many gave compelling and articulate answers and some are included in the Live Ocean Barometer ‘23 report.

Their key concerns if we continue on our current path are ocean pollution and that sea life will be affected. Hopes, should we act now as a nation to effectively protect and manage New Zealand’s ocean space, are for abundant marine life and that the ocean be a continued source of food.

Live Ocean co-founder Blair Tuke says, “Like many Kiwis, my personal connection to the ocean runs deep, even before I started sailing I was always in or on the water.”

“The ocean is changing and fast and while there is an increasing awareness that we need to be so much better at looking after it, we can see from this survey that many share the concern we’re not moving fast enough.”

The survey also signalled a clear message from New Zealanders about who they think should take the lead with 84% of survey respondents saying the government should be leading action to protect and manage our ocean.

In New Zealand, we currently protect less than 1% of the ocean space we have guardianship of, 90% of our seabirds are threatened or at risk of extinction and multiple stressors of pollution, over-fishing and sedimentation have seen profound effects on the marine environment.

Peter Burling, co-founder of Live Ocean says, “Decision-makers can’t be in any doubt about how important the ocean is to New Zealanders, and views on ocean protection – they now have evidence and a mandate to act now for a healthy ocean and a healthy future.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Live Ocean on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies & X Stories



 
 
NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 