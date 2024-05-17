Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Supporters Of Palestinian Liberation Stage Demonstration In Auckland City

Friday, 17 May 2024, 8:41 am
Press Release: Palestine Collective

Auckland supporters of Palestinian liberation have staged a colourful and eye-catching demonstration at Google’s office in Auckland City.

The group of 50 are standing against Project Nimbus, as well in solidarity with the 50+ Google workers unfairly dismissed for speaking against it— the No Tech for Apartheid Group.

Project Nimbus is a $1.2bn contract to provide cloud services for the Israeli military. This technology will allow further illegal surveillance and data collection of Palestinians.

In all black, protestor’s faces were masked with the famous Google ‘G’, with large, bloodied banners, red painted hands, and the word “genocide” on their chests.

The various Palestinian liberation groups say there cannot be business as usual for war profiteers like Google and Amazon that empower apartheid and silence workers speaking against it.

Leaflets were handed to the public with information on Google, Israeli apartheid and silencing of corporate whistleblowers.

