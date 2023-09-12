Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tradable Energy Quotas (TEQs) Are Rationing That Works

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 10:53 am
Opinion: Deirdre Kent

Rationing had always appealed to me. As a child in rural Canterbury during the war, I remember taking ration coupons to the shop to buy sugar, clothing, butter and tea along with our money. Our parents managed the petrol coupons.

The government rationed petrol from 1940 to 1950. During the last three years of the war the restrictions were severe. New Zealand also rationed clothing, footwear and nylon stockings.

Then in the 1970s there were oil shocks. First the government tried limiting the speed to 80 km an hour. This worked well from 1973-1976.

But after the second oil shock in 1979, Prime Minister Muldoon introduced carless days. Everyone with a car had to nominate one day a week when they wouldn't drive. You had to put a sticker on your car with Monday or Tuesday etc on it. Those in essential industries applied for an exemption sticker.

Carless days were unpopular and largely ineffective because a black market in exemption stickers arose, as did forgeries.

Moreover, it was unfair. Households able to afford to run two cars simply chose different carless days for each vehicle. Petrol rationing was threatened but never imposed.

Black markets avoided

The fact is that black markets will always appear when there is no trading allowed in ration coupons. If you ration with no trading allowed, then people will buy all the petrol they can and store it in all sorts of containers.

These included "califonts, kegs, kettles, demijohns, vinegar and whisky bottles, tins of all descriptions" as one account says. The government then made this illegal, which really encouraged a black market.

TEQs are ration coupons but they will come in digital form these days like Airpoints or Flybuys. The difference is that you can't use them alone when you cash them. You will have to surrender them along with your cash when you buy petrol or gas or any fossil fuel.

Businesses have to pay for their Tradable Energy Quotas

Fleming worked it out that in the UK only 40% of petrol users were private individuals and the rest were businesses, governments and other organisations. Each year there is a set number of TEQs allowed. 40% are given to individuals in a weekly allowance.

This 40% private individuals figure is too high for New Zealand. Ours is more like 25% or even less.

Businesses, governments and organisations have to buy their TEQs. The TEQs registrar sets up a weekly tender arrangement and certain intermediaries tender for them. This sets the price for when people want to trade them.

Heavy users will effectively be able to buy TEQs from the Registrar. Low users will sell them to the Registrar. Buying and selling is as easy as topping up a mobile phone or Snapper or HOP card for bus trips.

Fleming argues that this method puts the onus on the users to find the best ways of reducing their fossil fuel use. This brings out the creativity in everyone, in every business and in every local authority. We all work towards the same goal.

Unlike ETS, with TEQs everyone is involved in the same mission – learning how to live with less fossil energy. It is a huge transition. It changes the way we work, travel and play.

You can understand that Fleming invented TEQs in 1996 in the UK before so much was known about our NZ emissions. We may not have known agriculture contributed nearly half our emissions in those days. New Zealand is unique in its high contribution from agricultural emissions.

A great deal more information on TEQs are at https://www.flemingpolicycentre.org.uk/faqs. This will take a long time for you to get through. Skim it and come back and back. I recommend reading the 2011 All Party Parliamentary Report.

If you are a New Zealander and interested in following through this idea, please sign our petition.

There is an update on TEQs for agricultural emissions here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Deirdre Kent on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More


Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More

Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 