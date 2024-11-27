Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Peters Right To Call For More Foreign Investment

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:07 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to Winston Peters’ calls for growth in foreign investment in New Zealand, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“When New Zealand is the single worst country in the OECD at attracting foreign investment, who can be surprised that our economy is stagnating? Per capita, Kiwis have been getting poorer at a rate of knots for years and that trend doesn’t look set to change.”

“Cut anti-competitive red tape, lift the ban on foreign companies owning the plots of land their businesses are based on, and drop one of the highest corporate tax rates in the world. That’s how you attract investment.”

“Investors skipping over New Zealand isn’t going to stop when we’re constantly talking about slapping on envy taxes like wealth taxes and capital gains tax. Kiwi families bear the brunt because we can’t put the debate to bed.”

Notes:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

