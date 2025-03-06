Top Asia Experts Gather In Auckland To Discuss New Zealand’s Progress In And With Asia
Top Asia experts from across New Zealand and the Asia region will meet in Auckland from 9 to 11 March to share their perspectives on New Zealand’s Asia relations.
The experts are part of the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s Honorary Advisers Network and include current and former ministers, academics, businesspeople and other sector leaders.
As a network, they help to guide the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s work and support its mission of being one of New Zealand’s leading non-profit, non-partisan providers of Asia insights and experiences that help New Zealanders to excel in Asia.
During the two-day meeting, members of the network will meet with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Foreign Minister Winston Peters (who is also chair of the network) and a range of New Zealand’s top public and private sector leaders.
Attendees from Asia will include key figures such as Dr Ng Eng Hen, Singapore’s Minister for Defence; Ms Heekyung Jo Min, Executive Vice President of major Asian media and entertainment company CJ Cheiljedang; trade expert and former ASEAN Secretariat head Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria; and Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak, Thailand’s leading international relations authority.
"The advisers are vital advocates for New Zealand in Asia, bringing deep expertise and longstanding ties. As New Zealand’s relationships with Asia evolve and as the Foundation’s work develops across the region, their contributions become even more critical," says Foundation Chief Executive, Suz Jessep.
"At a time of profound change in our region, this in-person meeting provides an opportunity to really unpick how other small and medium sized countries are responding to challenges and opportunities in Asia and to hear free and frank assessments from trusted advisers who know us well and who want to see New Zealand succeed." Jessep noted.
The advisers have supported New Zealand’s connections with Asia in several ways. In addition to their honorary role, they have also supported educational scholarships, paid internships for New Zealand students in Asian companies and facilitated and participated in Track II (informal diplomacy) dialogues between New Zealand and Asian experts.
For more information about the Advisers and their programme in New Zealand, please contact: Taniya Scott | Director communications and media | tscott@asianz.org.nz
List of Honorary Advisers attending:
Asia Honorary Advisers
- Ms Adaljiza Magno - Timor Leste
- Mr Amane Nakashima - Japan
- Mr Guillermo M. Luz - Philippines
- Ms Heekyung Jo Min - South Korea
- Ms. Helianti Hilman - Indonesia
- Prof Jolan Hsieh - Taiwan
- Dr Ng Eng Hen - Singapore
- Prof Pavida Pananond - Thailand
- Ms Pham Thi My Le - Viet Nam
- Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria - Malaysia
- Dr Reuben Abraham - India
- Mr Stanley Tan ONZM - Singapore
- Prof Thitinan Pongsudhirak - Thailand
New Zealand Honorary Advisers
- Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand
- Mr Danny Chan
- Rt Hon Sir Don McKinnon (Foundation Founder)
- Mr Josh Wharehinga
- Mr Kyle Murdoch
- Hon Lianne Dalziel
- Prof Manying Ip
- Ms Nicola Ngarewa
- Ms Paula Tesoriero
- Hon Philip Burdon (Foundation Founder)
- Ms Sachie Nomura
- Mr Sameer Handa
- Mr Simon Murdoch
- Ms Tania Te Whenua
- Ms Traci Houpapa
- Mr Warrick Cleine (Viet Nam)
About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono
Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading provider of Asia insights and experiences. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to excel in Asia, by providing research, insights and targeted opportunities to grow their knowledge, connections and experiences across the Asia region. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.