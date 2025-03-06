Top Asia Experts Gather In Auckland To Discuss New Zealand’s Progress In And With Asia

Top Asia experts from across New Zealand and the Asia region will meet in Auckland from 9 to 11 March to share their perspectives on New Zealand’s Asia relations.

The experts are part of the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s Honorary Advisers Network and include current and former ministers, academics, businesspeople and other sector leaders.

As a network, they help to guide the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s work and support its mission of being one of New Zealand’s leading non-profit, non-partisan providers of Asia insights and experiences that help New Zealanders to excel in Asia.

During the two-day meeting, members of the network will meet with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Foreign Minister Winston Peters (who is also chair of the network) and a range of New Zealand’s top public and private sector leaders.

Attendees from Asia will include key figures such as Dr Ng Eng Hen, Singapore’s Minister for Defence; Ms Heekyung Jo Min, Executive Vice President of major Asian media and entertainment company CJ Cheiljedang; trade expert and former ASEAN Secretariat head Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria; and Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak, Thailand’s leading international relations authority.

"The advisers are vital advocates for New Zealand in Asia, bringing deep expertise and longstanding ties. As New Zealand’s relationships with Asia evolve and as the Foundation’s work develops across the region, their contributions become even more critical," says Foundation Chief Executive, Suz Jessep.

"At a time of profound change in our region, this in-person meeting provides an opportunity to really unpick how other small and medium sized countries are responding to challenges and opportunities in Asia and to hear free and frank assessments from trusted advisers who know us well and who want to see New Zealand succeed." Jessep noted.

The advisers have supported New Zealand’s connections with Asia in several ways. In addition to their honorary role, they have also supported educational scholarships, paid internships for New Zealand students in Asian companies and facilitated and participated in Track II (informal diplomacy) dialogues between New Zealand and Asian experts.

For more information about the Advisers and their programme in New Zealand, please contact: Taniya Scott | Director communications and media | tscott@asianz.org.nz

List of Honorary Advisers attending:

Asia Honorary Advisers

Ms Adaljiza Magno - Timor Leste

Mr Amane Nakashima - Japan

Mr Guillermo M. Luz - Philippines

Ms Heekyung Jo Min - South Korea

Ms. Helianti Hilman - Indonesia

Prof Jolan Hsieh - Taiwan

Dr Ng Eng Hen - Singapore

Prof Pavida Pananond - Thailand

Ms Pham Thi My Le - Viet Nam

Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria - Malaysia

Dr Reuben Abraham - India

Mr Stanley Tan ONZM - Singapore

Prof Thitinan Pongsudhirak - Thailand

New Zealand Honorary Advisers

Rt Hon Sir Anand Satyanand

Mr Danny Chan

Rt Hon Sir Don McKinnon (Foundation Founder)

Mr Josh Wharehinga

Mr Kyle Murdoch

Hon Lianne Dalziel

Prof Manying Ip

Ms Nicola Ngarewa

Ms Paula Tesoriero

Hon Philip Burdon (Foundation Founder)

Ms Sachie Nomura

Mr Sameer Handa

Mr Simon Murdoch

Ms Tania Te Whenua

Ms Traci Houpapa

Mr Warrick Cleine (Viet Nam)

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading provider of Asia insights and experiences. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to excel in Asia, by providing research, insights and targeted opportunities to grow their knowledge, connections and experiences across the Asia region. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

