Monthly climate summary - January
Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: NIWA
Highlights include:
• Dryness with much of the
country having well below average
rainfall
• Temperatures well above average for some
areas
• Highest temperature was 38.2C at Gisborne on
January 31
• Waikato has had the most sunshine so far
this year!
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2002/Climate_Summary_January_2020_FINALmin.pdf
