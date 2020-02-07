Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Southerly Saturday and sunny Sunday

Friday, 7 February 2020, 10:21 am
Press Release: MetService


MetService is forecasting a front to spread a southerly change up the country tomorrow (Saturday). The front brings strong winds and cooler air over Aotearoa, and a brief spell of rain for southern and central areas. This front is followed by a ridge of high pressure, bringing a settled period of weather for a few days from Sunday.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James explains, “Temperatures might already feel cool for some, but this has just been a return to average after running warm for a couple of weeks. This front briefly dips overnight low temperatures below average for some parts of the country, with the upper North Island still seeing reasonably warm days.”

Along with strong and cool winds, the front brings a period of rain to southern and central New Zealand. “The rain won’t last long, and most of the rain will be in the South Island, as the front weakens as it moves north. We don’t expect anywhere north of Taupo to see any rain, so dry conditions persist for northern areas.”

Sunday brings fine weather for almost all areas. Clear air hangs around into the early part of next week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the country, and from Wednesday onwards the ridge begins to break down.

MetService are monitoring developments in both the tropics and Southern Ocean, but for the weekend, New Zealand is set to experience a cool and windy Saturday before enjoying a string of clear and calm days.

