Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

ESR Scientists Take Part In COVID-19 Collaboration

Friday, 17 April 2020, 12:53 pm
Press Release: ESR

ESR scientists will use leading-edge data science methods as they collaborate with experts from around the country on a new COVID-19 research project.

The ‘Predict and Prevent COVID-19: a data driven innovation project’ has received funding from the Health Research Council to carry out the research. It’s being led by internationally recognised Victoria University of Wellington epidemiologist and Professor of Public Health Colin Simpson.

Scientists from the universities of Otago, Massey and Auckland are also involved in the project which will use advanced data science methods to improve understanding of how infectious diseases can move through a population.

ESR Science Leader, Dr Mehnaz Adnan says the team brings together different institutions and areas of expertise to focus on improving both the speed and accuracy of public health responses.

“This collaboration is key to the success of the project and illustrates the way that scientists both in New Zealand and internationally are coming together in the face of this global pandemic,” says Dr Adnan.

ESR’s role in the project will be to develop machine learning models to predict possible further COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We’ll take alternative data sources such as time-stamped genomic data, transport and mobile phone information, google searches and social media posts and apply machine learning models to try and identify new clusters earlier than traditional surveillance does,” says Dr Adnan.

The data from the new machine learning methods will be used to create a real-time, interactive, dashboard. It will be specifically tailored to COVID-19 and used to understand and predict disease transmission and better prepare public health response.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ESR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 