Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Further Measures Needed To Make Kiwi Homes Healthy In The Wake Of COVID-19 - Oculus

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Oculus

Building science and architectural engineering company Oculus says strong measures by the government are needed now to improve the health of New Zealand’s homes in the wake of COVID-19.

The company says a new report and recommendations by the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC) re-opens the conversation on the issue of cold, damp homes and their impact on respiratory illnesses and viruses, but there is more that could be done.

The NZGBC report - A Green Recovery recommends improving 120,000 homes to a healthy standard which would in turn provide economic stimulus. There is concern however, that the figure is too low, when 600,000 Kiwi homes need to be made healthier, Oculus says. Director Shawn McIsaac says New Zealand houses are well below other countries when it comes to combating cold and damp, and keeping humidity at acceptable levels.

“If we follow the trends of previous years, this year 90,000 people will be admitted to hospital and more than 3,000 people will die, as a result of respiratory illness in New Zealand,” he said.

“Through the response to COVID the Government has shown it cares about our health. This would be an excellent measure to both improve our health and also provide the investment to restart our economy and give people skills and employment.”

McIsaac said there has been discussion on improving and upgrading the housing stock at large for the better part of three decades, but 600,000 homes are still without insulation.

“We need a bold response from the government to put an end to our history of cold, mouldy, expensive housing and to dramatically expand the eligibility criteria for subsidised insulation, heating and ventilation systems to include all Kiwis because we all deserve a home that is affordable to heat,” he said.

McIsaac said Oculus believes housing is public health care infrastructure, and the first line of defence in keeping people out of the hospital and in preventing deaths from respiratory illnesses. While the NZGBC proposal focuses on upgrades that may offer some benefit, they would need to be more rigorous to solve the problem, he said. The Beacon Pathway approach of 10 years ago outlined the measures required to make our homes warm and dry.

“The upgrade work is a health measure so any beneficial product or service would be eligible for an incentive,” McIsaac said.

“The benefit to cost ratios are very high, so removing any barriers for homeowners and landlords should be encouraged. There is room here to look at multiple different delivery pathways”.

Shawn McIsaac

Oculus also supports the premise of disclosing the healthy home features of a house, but believes certification or ratings schemes can be a costly barrier to accomplishing this. A disclosure statement as part of a sale and purchase agreement, such as is already used in the rental sector, would serve much the same function without having to monitor and update a scheme or pay fees to a private entity, McIsaac said.

“Overseas experience suggests a certification process would result in higher sales prices and potentially additional investment. New Zealand has some of the most unaffordable housing in the OECD already”.

ABOUT OCULUS

Founded in 2018, Oculus is a New Zealand architectural engineering firm based in Auckland, specialising in building enclosure design. With a belief that New Zealand can be a world leader in building design, Oculus’s mission is to use building science to improve the quality of life for New Zealanders, especially in mitigating respiratory illness from unhealthy living spaces. Oculus’s team of seasoned engineers, architects, drafters, and tradespeople have unparalleled expertise and knowledge of how to control temperature, mould, noise, fire, air pollution and solar radiation in New Zealand buildings, offices and homes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oculus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 