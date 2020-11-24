Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Koru Lifescience Preparing To Send Drug Compounds To Preclinical And Clinical Trials Based On Their Study For Covid-19

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 6:48 pm
Press Release: Koru Lifescience

Koru Life science, drug discovery, and advanced formulation research laboratory in Auckland, New Zealand, has identified several known drug compounds of value in their study for a treatment of Covid-19. The study reports shall be published after a scientific peer review within the next few months.

The finding is currently processed by Koru IP team before entering clinical trials scheduled for Q1 2021.

Joti Jain, Chairman of Koru, explained, "SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped positive-sense RNA coronavirus, and the mechanisms that this virus uses to gain control of an infected cell and to replicate are not clearly understood. However, it is evident from the studies that this SARS-Cov-2 entirely relies on the cell molecular machinery and cell metabolites to survive and to replicate. Joti explained the survival mechanism of Sars-Cov-2 is what makes it so dangerous.

Sars-Cov-2 constitutes a new threat for the global community and economic growth; considering the Sars-Cov-2 Landscape and the potential impact worldwide, it was a no brainer to engage the resources and expertise towards researching Covid-19 therapy while placing several other research programs on hold. Another critical factor that led to these efforts was a growing concern regarding the availability of treatment and or a vaccine for New Zealand. If the Covid-19 therapy were successful in human trials, this therapy would be offered to New Zealand at cost and priority as New Zealand remains Koru’s priority. A similar offer shall be extended to several other countries facing severe economic and health challenges and might not be in the frontline of getting any vaccine or therapy in the foreseeable future. Further studies are in progress to have more data on the efficacy, dose determinations, and clinical outcome.

It has been less than four months since we have started our research, and our team feels excited about the progress. It is incredible to be at this stage of research, where we have up-and-coming drug candidates that may have the potential to be repurposed for SARS-CoV-2 entry inhibition."

From the initial phase, Koru has maintained a two-pronged approach that focuses equally on the entry inhibition and intracellular replication of Sars-Cov-2. Inhibition of viral entry is critical as Sars-Cov-2 can enter host cells via both endosomal and non-endosomal pathways. With this approach, Koru aims at preventing any escalation or progression of infection and the possibility of a Cytokine storm that may result in inflammatory damage, which is commonly seen in severe cases, explained Akhil Jain, CEO of Koru Lifescience.

Koru's drug research program is about rational drug discovery, focusing on practical and less toxic therapeutics compounds using polypharmacology as an approach; Koru is actively working on several targets. This approach has a significant impact on saving the cost of development, offers therapy for unmet medical needs, and lowers overall healthcare costs.

www.korulifescience.com

