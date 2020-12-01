Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Unravelling Mysteries Of The Human Body And Mind Through Research

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: University of Waikato

University of Waikato researchers will delve deep into human health and psychology over the next three years, investigating how we develop sight, how our memories affect planning, and how an antibiotic-resistant infection might be targeted. 
 

The three research projects have together received more than $1.4 million in Marsden Fund grants; they are among 13 new Marsden-funded programmes at the University this year.

The beginnings of human vision

Very little is known about how human sight develops in the womb. We have learned there is enough light in the uterus for a foetus to see, and that foetuses prefer to look towards face-like images – just like newborn babies. But how does our ability to see emerge?

In response to this question, Professor Vincent Reid and his team will investigate two areas: how to accurately model light in the womb, and how to track foetal eye movements.

They will explore how light enters the uterus using computational modelling which takes into account the stage of pregnancy, the thickness of different tissues and fluids in the mother’s body, the clothes she wears, and whether the foetal eyelids are open or closed. This will explain the foetal visual environment. Next, the researchers will directly track foetuses’ eye movements in response to visual stimuli using 2D ultrasound, something which has never been done before.

Professor Reid says this project will enable future research into the human visual system. “For example, researchers will be able to use these new tools to show foetuses specific shapes of light and see their responses. Mapping this behaviour will tell us how humans develop sight in utero,” he says.

“Our research will draw on psychology, medical imaging, obstetrics, and physics, forming the foundation for a new interdisciplinary field of study: foetal visual perception.”

Using our memories to plan for the future

We use memory to remember the past, but also to imagine possible future situations so we can prepare for them. As we get older our memory of personal life events declines, inhibiting our ability to think about the future. The ability to remember and plan ahead is important for maintaining independent living and quality of life in older age.

Dr Aleea Devitt will explore new aspects of memory, imagination, and the critical interactions between past and future thinking. In her series of three studies, Dr Devitt will ask younger and older adults to do things like recall real past memories, imagine future scenarios, and later, recall those imaginary scenarios. These experiments will help unpack the ways memory and imagination can influence each other.

“My research will examine the way memory changes and declines as we get older, and identify the consequences of these changes for our ability to imagine future scenarios,” says Dr Devitt.

“This work will pave the way for interventions that preserve and enhance memory in later life.”

Finding the weakness in a pathogen’s armour

Bacterial pathogens which cause disease often absorb the chemical sulphate from their host to help them grow and spread infection. But not all pathogens can absorb sulphate, so how do they get this ingredient they need to thrive? The answer could help provide a new weapon in the fight against infections that are resistant to existing medicines.

Dr Joanna Hicks and her colleagues have discovered a different way in which the pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae potentially acquires sulphur, without the need for sulphate.

“Our research will investigate this new sulphur acquisition pathway to see how it works,” she says. “We’ll test the ability of bacteria to grow on different kinds of sulphur and how this affects infection of human cells.”

The study could present a new way to treat antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea using medicines which prevent the pathogen from absorbing sulphur. “These learnings could then be applied to treating other similar pathogens,” says Dr Hicks.

The three project titles and investigators are as follows:

The development of the human visual system in utero: an experimental and computational modelling approach

  • Professor Vincent Reid, University of Waikato
  • Associate Professor Tim Donovan, University of Cumbria
  • Dr Kirsty Dunn, Lancaster University
  • Dr Jacob Heerikhuisen, University of Waikato
  • Mr Martin Necas, Waikato District Health Board

Thinking backwards and forwards: Characteristics and consequences of age-related memory decline

  • Dr Aleea Devitt, University of Waikato

What is the alternative? Sulphur acquisition in the human pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae

  • Dr Joanna Hicks, University of Waikato
  • Dr Michael Berney, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
  • Professor Magdalene So, University of Arizona

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Election Boosts October Job Numbers

Job numbers were boosted by general election staff in October 2020, along with rises in the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs rose by 27,667 to 2.2 million in October 2020 compared with September, after ... More>>

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:


Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 